Netflix drops trailer for Hrithik Roshan family docuseries

Netflix has released the trailer for ‘The Roshans,’ a docuseries detailing Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s family’s influence on the Indian cinema.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Directed by Shashi Ranjan and produced with Rakesh Roshan, the docuseries will shed light on the notable family’s journey in Bollywood across three generations.

Beginning with composer Roshan Lal Nagrath’s arrival in the Indian film industry, the Netflix series will also reflect on the impact of his sons, actor and filmmaker Rakesh and composer Rajesh, and grandson, Bollywood megastar Hrithik Roshan on Indian cinema.

Notable Bollywood celebrities including filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and superstar Shah Rukh Khan are set to commentate on the docuseries.

The trailer for the docuseries also sees Shah Rukh Khan revealing how Rakesh Roshan inspired him during the making of their blockbuster film ‘Karan Arjun.’

Read more: Hrithik Roshan, his father helped Priyanka Chopra during her dad’s cancer treatment; Here’s how!

Meanwhile, the docuseries will also show the impact of the family’s third generation, led by Hrithik Roshan, on Bollywood.

The Netflix series will showcase Hrithik’s Bollywood journey starting with his debut in ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ through subsequent films including ‘Koi Mil Gaya,’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.’

It is worth noting here that Netflix will start streaming the four-part series from January 17.

Meanwhile, fans of the Bollywood star have been eagerly awaiting updates on ‘Krrish 4.’

Last year, Rakesh revealed that he would soon announce the fourth part of the franchise while announcing that he would not be directing the fourth part of the franchise and would only produce the film.

The filmmaker, meanwhile, did not name the director who will be replacing him on ‘Krrish 4.’