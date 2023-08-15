The Hundred thanks Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

England cricketing tournament The Hundred expressed its gratitude towards Pakistan pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf after they bid farewell for their national duties.

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf played for Welsh Fire. They bid farewell to the side following the fixture against Trent Rockets on Monday.

The former took six wickets in his stint, while the latter bagged five scalps.

The pacers, in a separate Twitter posts, said playing ‘The Hundred’ was a great experience. They wished best of luck to the side for the remaining matches.

It was a great experience with the #welshfire squad. Unfortunately I have to leave midway but until next time. Good luck! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/HGoKz7XjTl — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) August 15, 2023

It was great to experience this tournament!

Thanks for having me, @thehundred

Couldn’t stay till the final but i hope my team @welshfire wins! 🙌🏻 On to my next duty! 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/GAt4TCGJEY — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) August 15, 2023

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf will be joining the Pakistan side for the Asia Cup 2023, which begins on August 30.

