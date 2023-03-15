‘The Last of Us’ beats ‘House of the Dragon’

The debut season’s finale of ‘The Last of Us’ recorded a bigger audience size than its HBO fellow drama ‘House of the Dragon’.

The post-apocalyptic drama series of HBO came to end on an equally high note as it started earlier this year, and the huge audience size, which tuned in to watch the season finale, made it the biggest show to date on the platform.

As per the numbers quoted by HBO, the past weekend finale of the nine-episode season of the latest video game adaptation drew an average of 8.2 million followers across all the channel’s platforms, while the first six episodes of the launching season of the series have an average of 30.4 million viewers since the January 15 premiere.

The debut episode though has been already watched by over 40 million viewers.

Given the probability of the remaining number of 30.4 million average viewers returning to stream the final three episodes, the number will make it a bigger show than the last hit ‘House of the Dragon’, which closed its 10-episodic season with an average of 29 million viewers across platforms. ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ moves to Amazon Prime Video from HBO Max

Moreover, the cumulative viewership of 30.4 million for ‘The Last of Us’ is the biggest for any show from the entertainment giant since the final season of the long-running fantasy drama ‘Game of Thrones’ in 2019, which averaged 44 million viewers.

To note, this was a year before HBO Max was launched.

