‘The Last of Us’ creators discuss ideas for season 3

The co-creators of HBO’s post-apocalyptic series ‘The Last of Us’ have hinted at exciting storylines and characters in season 3.

The seven-episodic second season of the series aired its final episode, ‘Convergence’, a day earlier.

Following the conclusion of season 2, ‘The Last of Us’ co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann maintained that the story in the upcoming season might come back to Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey).

“We’re telling you that next season, one, there’s an epic nature to everything that’s about to happen,” Druckmann said. “But this other story is going to be really important coming backing to Joel and Ellie and everything we’ve seen so far.”

Mazin confirmed that Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) will be part of ‘The Last of Us’ season 3 alongside Ellie.

“We haven’t seen the last of Kaitlyn Dever, and we haven’t seen the last of Bella Ramsey, and we haven’t seen the last of Isabela Merced, and we haven’t even seen the last of a lot of people who are currently dead in the story,” the filmmaker said.

Mazin also hinted at setting the stage for the return of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tommy (Gabriel Luna).

“Next season, we probably will have a lot more flexibility [to tell side stories]. Maybe a side trip to do Joel and Tommy terrorising the countryside, we’ll never know. I wouldn’t have guessed we’d have a short story about Joel’s dad before we wrote the season,” he said.

The filmmaker added, “[Tommy’s] been in war, and we also know that for some time, he and Joel were doing some pretty bad things. So there is the potential of seeing this other side of Tommy, and that is now about him delivering on his understood promise to his brother.”