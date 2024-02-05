‘The Last of Us Part 3’ in the works

Neil Druckmann, the creator of ‘The Last of Us‘ video game franchise, confirmed that ‘The Last of Us Part 3‘ is in development.

A report by Comic Book quoted its creator Neil Druckman confirming the development regarding ‘The Last of Us Part 3‘ in ‘The Last of Us Part II‘ documentary.

“The great thing about working at Naughty Dog is that we don’t have to,” Neil Druckmann said at the documentary’s end. “It’s always like, we would love another Last of Us, but if you guys are passionate about something else, we’ll support this other thing. Very privileged position to be in. I never take that for granted. I’ve been thinking about, ‘Is there a concept there?’ And for now years, I haven’t been able to find that concept.

“But recently, that’s changed. I don’t have a story, but I do have that concept, that, to me, is as exciting as I, as exciting as II, is its own thing, yet has this through-line for all three. So it does feel like there’s probably one more chapter to this story.”

Released in 2013, ‘The Last of Us‘ follows smuggler Joel and teenager Ellie travelling across a post-apocalyptic United States. They have to make tough decisions to survive life-threatening situations.

Its sequel, ‘The Last of Us Part II‘, was released in 2020.

The massive success and popularity of the game also inspired a TV series, which is about to see its second season next year.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘The Last of Us Part 3‘ may still be years away from happening but it seems as it is just the beginning, and the company could come up with something entirely different.

