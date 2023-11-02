Disappointing news for ‘The Last of Us’ show fans

There was disappointing news for the fans of the HBO Max show ‘The Last of Us‘ as the second season’s filming will not begin till 2024.

‘The Last of Us‘, based on the video game franchise by the same name, follows traumatized Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) disapprovingly sets off on a mission of escorting young Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to a gang of terrorists who want to use her as a means to save the world from destruction.

As their journey progresses, Joel becomes overbearingly protective of the child as they form a deep bond and think of her as a family member.

The first season of HBO Max project was met with critical acclaim and fans were waiting for an update on the confirmed sequel. They will be disappointed to hear that the show reportedly goes under production soon but its filming will not begin till next.

Due to the delayed production, ‘The Last of Us Season 2‘ would be delayed. It is pertinent to mention that the Hollywood strikes had halted the filming of several projects such as ‘Daredevil: Born Again‘ and ‘The Penguin‘ series.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) had resolved the dispute between but the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) was still negotiating. The showrunner Craig Mazin had earlier revealed that he is allowed to write the script but filming can’t proceed without its stars.

The filming of the first season was completed in a year and fans got to witness most of the heartwrenching episodes. It remains to be seen whether the second season is at par with its predecessor.