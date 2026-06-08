'The Last of Us' season 3: HBO abruptly pauses filming

HBO has reportedly paused filming of The Last of Us Season 3, causing shock among fans of the hit post-apocalyptic drama.

The production- which began on March 2, 2026 under the working title Calm Current– was expected to continue in Vancouver before an unexpected halt earlier this month.

According to production listings in British Columbia, filming has been suspended from June 1 through June 28, with no official explanation provided by HBO.

The series is still scheduled to wrap later in the year, with a tentative end date of November 27, 2026.

One possible factor behind the interruption is scheduling pressure linked to the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins on June 11 and runs through July 19. Canada will host several matches in cities including Vancouver, potentially affecting large-scale productions in the region during the tournament period.

The Last of Us, based on the acclaimed video game franchise by Naughty Dog, became one of HBO’s biggest hits after its 2023 debut. While Season 2 received mixed reactions from audiences, it still secured a Season 3 renewal due to strong overall viewership and critical performance.

Despite the temporary halt, HBO is still reportedly planning for a 2027 release window for Season 3.