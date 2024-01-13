‘The Last of Us Season 2’ to feature one of game’s most popular characters

There was good news for the fans of ‘The Last of Us‘ franchise as its character Dina will appear in the second season of HBO Max’s critically acclaimed live-action adaptation of the video game series.

‘The Last of Us‘ co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann confirmed Dina’s debut in the show and Isabela Merced as its casting.

Dina makes her debut in the second game. She is the female protagonist Ellie’s ally but opposes Ellie’s deep thirst for vengeance.

“Dina is warm, brilliant, wild, funny, moral, dangerous and instantly lovable,” Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann were quoted saying by showbiz news website IGN. “You can search forever for an actor who effortlessly embodies all of those things, or you can find Isabela Merced right away.

“We couldn’t be prouder to have her join our family.”

It is pertinent to mention that Isabela Merced gained recognition as Izabella in ‘Transformers: The Last Knight,’ Dora in ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold,’ Lizzy in ‘Instant Family,’ and Rachel in the Netflix web series ‘Sweet Girl.’

It is pertinent to mention here that ‘The Last of Us‘ started in 2023 and became one of the most beloved shows.

Based on the video game franchise by the same name, it follows traumatized Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) disapprovingly sets off on a mission of escorting young Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to a gang of terrorists who want to use her as a means to save the world from destruction.

It bagged five nominations at the 2024 Emmy Awards. Moreover, the show was nominated for three Golden Globes this year.

‘The Last of Us Season 2‘ is expected to be released in 2025.

