The spinoff of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer production is still in early stages, with the actress set to reprise her role as Mickey Haller’s previously unknown half-sister, Artemisia “Emi” Finch.

Smulders first appeared as Emi in the Season 4 finale of The Lincoln Lawyer, which premiered in February. The character is also expected to return in the upcoming fifth and final season of the legal drama. The potential spinoff is being developed by writers and executive producers connected to the original series.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 writers Ted Humphrey, Dailyn Rodriguez and Matthew J. Lieberman are writing the script for the new project. A+E Studios is producing the series. Emi’s introduction will play an important role in the fifth season, which is based on Michael Connelly’s novel Resurrection Walk and will consist of 10 episodes. The Season 5 description reveals that Mickey’s life is disrupted when Emi approaches him for help freeing a woman who was wrongfully convicted.

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Mickey subsequently takes on a habeas petition seeking to overturn a six-year-old murder conviction. The case is expected to draw Mickey deeper into corruption and family secrets while his trusted team, including Lorna, Izzy and Cisco, handles other high-profile challenges.

The season will also explore Mickey’s family history following the events of Season 4, when he survived a wrongful conviction. The description states that he will attempt to address a major miscarriage of justice while confronting the legacy of both his chosen family and the relatives he never knew.