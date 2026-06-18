Shakira may have a new romance on the horizon!

The Grammy-winning singer sparked dating speculation with “The Lincoln Lawyer” star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo after the pair were spotted together in Los Angeles earlier this week.

In the photos obtained by Page Six, the two were seen waiting at the valet stand outside the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Monday.

During the outing, Shakira and Garcia-Rulfo appeared relaxed and cheerful as they chatted and smiled while waiting for their vehicle.

Once their car arrived, Garcia-Rulfo was seen opening the passenger-side door for the “Whenever, Wherever” singer before getting behind the wheel and driving off.

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For the casual outing, Shakira slipped into a black tank top paired with blue jeans and black platform boots. She completed the look with a black leather jacket draped over her arm. Garcia-Rulfo, 45, kept things low-key in blue jeans and a black jacket layered over a T-shirt.

The sighting quickly sparked excitement among fans online, with many expressing their approval of the rumored pairing.

Shakira was previously in a longtime relationship with former Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué. The pair met while filming the music video for her 2010 World Cup anthem “Waka Waka” and share two sons, Milan and Sasha.

The former couple announced their split in 2022 following reports that Piqué had been unfaithful.