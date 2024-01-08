‘The Little Mermaid’ star Halle Bailey embraces motherhood, introduces baby boy to world

American actor-singer Halle Bailey has embraced motherhood, welcoming her first child with her partner, rapper and YouTuber DDG.

Hollywood starlet Halle Bailey, 23, best known for playing Disney princess Ariel in last year’s hit ‘The Little Mermaid’, welcomed her first child with her beau, singer, songwriter and YouTuber DDG (Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.), 26, sometime last year, she announced in a social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Bailey posted a glimpse of her newborn baby boy, whom the doting parents have named Halo, to introduce him to the world.

With a picture of their hands, ‘The Color Purple’ actor wrote, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son..”

“Welcome to the world my halo, the world is desperate to know you,” she added with a series of emojis.

The joyous announcement was met with congratulatory messages for the new parents and heartwarming wishes for their baby from millions of her fans and fraternity alike.

Reacting to the post, the ‘West Side Story’ actor Rachel Zegler wrote, “Welcome baby halo!!!!! and congratulations beautiful mama,” while rapper Nicki Minaj commented, “Welcome to earth, Halo. We’ve been expecting you. 😇 congrats, mama! 🤍”