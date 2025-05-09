The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum new release date revealed

The Lord of the Rings cinematic universe is officially expanding once again. Warner Bros. has confirmed that The Hunt for Gollum, the much-anticipated return to Middle-earth, will now release on December 17, 2027.

Originally planned for a 2026 debut, the film experienced significant delays, but is now firmly on track, marking another major chapter in The Lord of the Rings legacy.

Andy Serkis, beloved for his portrayal of Gollum in the original trilogy, is not only reprising his role as the tortured Sméagol but also stepping behind the camera to direct The Hunt for Gollum.

The story is set in the timeline between Bilbo’s birthday party and the Fellowship’s descent into the Mines of Moria, a period referenced both in J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels and Peter Jackson’s previous films.

Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens, the powerhouse trio behind the original The Lord of the Rings films are returning as producers.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed their involvement “every step of the way,” reinforcing the studio’s dedication to maintaining the quality and authenticity fans expect from The Lord of the Rings franchise.

Boyens revealed that The Hunt for Gollum will delve into the mission to locate Gollum before he falls into Sauron’s hands.

This suggests that Aragorn, known as Strider, will play a major role. Talks with Viggo Mortensen are ongoing, though his return is not yet confirmed.

If he does reprise the role, he will be digitally de-aged—though Boyens insists AI will not be used, only traditional digital makeup effects.

As for Gandalf, Sir Ian McKellen has hinted at a possible return but noted there is no script or official offer yet. Fans remain hopeful for a reunion of the original cast.

The Hunt for Gollum is expected to be the first of two upcoming The Lord of the Rings films, marking a new cinematic era for the legendary franchise.

With WETA Workshop, the original filmmaking team in New Zealand, and Serkis leading the charge, anticipation is building for a faithful yet thrilling return to Tolkien’s world.

For fans of The Lord of the Rings, the countdown to The Hunt for Gollum on December 17, 2027, has officially begun.