Baby Yoda gets his own ‘Star Wars’ film

Din Grogu aka Baby Yoda of the ‘Star Wars’ live-action series ‘The Mandalorian’, is headed to the big screen with the next franchise film.

The first feature film inspired by the series, titled ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’, will start production this year, Walt Disney’s Lucasfilm said on Tuesday. The title character, a helmeted bounty hunter, and his companion, known as Baby Yoda or Grogu, debuted on the Disney+ streaming service in 2019.

Jon Favreau, creator of the series, will direct the movie called ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’, whereas, Pedro Pascal, who plays the Mandalorian in the series, is expected to return to the role.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting,” said Favreau in a statement.

Favreau will co-produce the title with Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni.

Speaking about the same, Kennedy added, “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”

Reportedly, the new Baby Yoda title will lead the slate for upcoming ‘Star Wars’ films, including the ones by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold and Dave Filoni.

While changes are expected in the Disney calendar, for now, an untitled film of the space epic franchise is scheduled for release in May 2026, with another to be followed in December of the same year and an adventure flick in December 2017. More details on all of these titles and the release date of the Baby Yoda film are awaited from the studio.

Pertinent to note here that Disney had paused the development of new ‘Star Wars’ films and scrapped a few projects as it worked to figure out a new, and one of the biggest strategies for the franchise.

Meanwhile, the last ‘Star Wars’ film, ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, was released in 2019 and took in nearly $1.1 billion at global box offices.

