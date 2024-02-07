19.9 C
‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ trailer shows Henry Cavill on WWII mission

The trailer of the upcoming Hollywood action comedy film ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare‘ – starring Henry Cavill, Eiza Gonzalez and Alan Ritchson – has been released.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare‘ is based on author Damien Lewis’ book ‘Churchill’s Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII“. 

The trailer showed Henry Cavill playing Agent Gus March-Phillips. Known for his unconventional strategies, he and his team are sent on a World War II mission against Nazi Germany by the British government. 

“Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organisation formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming,” the official synopsis read. “The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. 

“Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.”

Guy Ritchie – best known for his work in ‘Snatch,’ ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,’ ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ and ‘The Covenant’ – is directing the film. 

He has written the film with Arash Amel, Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson.

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare‘ will be released on April 19, 2024. 

