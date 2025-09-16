'The Morning Show' makes mission to critique AI in new season

“I mean, we talk about the rise of the individual journalist or the rise of the individual voice,” said Witherspoon, an executive producer for the show. She also portrays Bradley Jackson, an impulsive small-town local news reporter who ends up co-anchoring the show.

“We deal with the manosphere, all the bro podcasters, people having a really strong influence over listeners in terms of their medical advice to how to vote.”

The “Big Little Lies” actor is proud of how the Emmy-nominated show has stayed relevant since its inception

“It’s interesting how our show has charted so many different cultural movements from ‘MeToo’ to being woke to now, the anti-woke movement,” she said.

“So, we get to have this show that is talking about things that people are talking about right now at this minute, which really makes it very topical.”