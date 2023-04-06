‘The Nurse’ trailer has Netflix fans hooked

OTT platform Netflix left thriller genre fans excited by releasing the trailer of its upcoming thrilling web show ‘The Nurse’.

‘The Nurse‘ tells the real life story of a former Danish nurse Christina Aistrup Hansen, who was convic with murder of three patients and attempted manslaughter at the Nykøbing Falster Hospital.

In the trailer we see protagonist Pernille Kurzmann Larsen (Fanny Louise Bernth getting suspicious about the attention-seeking tendencies of her colleague nurse Christina Aistrup Hansen (Josephine Park).

As Pernille Kurzmann Larsen dives deeper into suspicion, she starts to think that Christina Aistrup Hansen can be responsible for death of three patients.

Kasper Barfoed (The Chestnut Man) has directed the show. He has written it with Dorte Warnøe Høgh, Jacob Katz Hansen, Thomas Porsager, Marie Østerbye and Kristian Corfixen.

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the titles of the four episodes are ‘I Will Survive’, Dream Team, ‘Så tag mit hjerte’ and ‘Nattevagten’.

‘The Nurse’ will stream from April 27, 2023.

