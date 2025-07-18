‘The Odyssey’ first tickets sold out within hours

The first tickets for ‘The Odyssey,’ directed by filmmaker Christopher Nolan, have sold out within hours of going on sale.

According to US media outlets, Universal Studios put the tickets for the opening weekend on sale on Thursday, July 17.

Fans were quick to grab their tickets to select Imax 70mm screenings of ‘The Odyssey,’ scheduled to release on July 17, 2026.

Several fans took to social media to post receipts for their tickets, which sold out in less than 24 hours.

Industry analysts have attributed the high demand for the tickets to the fandom of Christopher Nolan, who has given several blockbusters such as ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy, ‘Inception’ and ‘Oppenheimer.’

His upcoming film, ‘The Odyssey,’ stars Hollywood actor Matt Damon in the lead role.

The film also features Charlize Theron, Tom Holland and Zendaya among other notable actors.

Christopher Nolan, who is currently shooting the film in Scotland, has announced that the entire film will be shot on Imax cameras.

Meanwhile, several fans have begun reselling the ‘The Odyssey’ tickets at prices going upwards of $200.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, ‘The Odyssey’ tells the story of the Greek hero Odysseus (Matt Damon) and his long, perilous journey home to Ithaca after the fall of Troy.

The film will cover his legendary encounters across the ancient world, while back home, his wife Penelope (played by Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus fend off suitors who believe Odysseus to be dead.

‘The Odyssey’ boasts a star-studded cast, including Lupita Nyong’o as Calypso, Charlize Theron as Circe, and Robert Pattinson as Hermes.