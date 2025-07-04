The Odyssey leaked trailer sparks online backlash over one detail

The Odyssey trailer has caused a stir online after getting leaked, with many fans reacting strongly to the use of American accents in the first footage from Christopher Nolan’s new epic.

Though the film is still in production, the teaser trailer for The Odyssey is now showing in cinemas ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth, and unofficial clips have already leaked online.

The Odyssey trailer runs for just about a minute, showing a few scenic shots of the sea and a beach. It also features a brief exchange between Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal’s characters as they discuss the whereabouts of Matt Damon’s character.

While the footage is limited, the use of American accents by the actors has drawn criticism from some viewers, who expected a different tone given the film’s ancient Greek roots.

Despite the reaction, it’s important to remember that The Odyssey trailer only offers a small preview of what the full film will include. Many of the cast members, including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and others have not yet appeared in any teaser footage.

This means not all characters may be using American accents.

The Odyssey trailer has certainly got people talking, as fans debate how Christopher Nolan will approach this retelling of Homer’s classic tale.

The film, which has been shot entirely with IMAX cameras, is expected to be a visually rich and ambitious project.

The makers have reportedly allocated a whopping $250 million budget for this adaptation of the Greek epic.

Set for release on 17 July 2026 in the United States, The Odyssey will arrive in cinemas and IMAX, distributed by Universal Pictures.

For now, the brief Odyssey trailer continues to stir conversation on social media as fans eagerly await a longer look at Nolan’s take on this timeless story.