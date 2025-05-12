‘The Office’ spinoff ‘The Paper’ gets first look, release date

Peacock has shared the first look and release date for ‘The Paper,’ the upcoming spinoff of the popular show ‘The Office.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The first-look image was unveiled during the NBCUniversal upfront presentation to advertisers on Monday in New York.

Cast members include Hollywood actors Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Oscar Nunez.

Peacock announced that the show will debut in September, with an exact premiere date to be revealed later.

The official logline for ‘The Paper’ describes it as: “The documentary crew that immortalised Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is searching for a new subject when they stumble upon a historic Midwestern newspaper and its publisher trying to revive it.”

In the trailer shown at the presentation, it was revealed that the show is set in the offices of the Toledo Truth-Teller.

As the documentary crew navigates the office, they discover that Oscar (Nunez) now works as an accountant at the paper and is not thrilled to see the documentary crew again.

Sabrina Impacciatore plays the managing editor, while Hollywood actor Domhnall Gleeson portrays an idealistic new employee.

Read more: New ‘The Office’ series to be released on Peacock

Alongside Gleeson, Impacciatore, and Nunez (who reprises his role from ‘The Office’), the show also stars Hollywood actors Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key.

Greg Daniels, the creator of the American version of ‘The Office,’ co-created ‘The Paper’ with Michael Koman.

They serve as executive producers along with ‘The Office’ creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, as well as Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas, while Universal Television is the studio behind the project.

‘The Paper’ was one of several scripted series from Peacock presented to advertisers, including the animated ‘Ted’ TV show, ‘The Burbs,’ ‘All Her Fault’ starring Hollywood actor Sarah Snook, and the new comedy ‘Dig’ starring Amy Poehler.