 ‘The Old Guard’ star Charlize Theron opens up on potential trilogy

Hollywood A-lister Charlize Theron opened up on the possibility of ‘The Old Guard’ trilogy, as the sequel to her superhero film arrives on Netflix.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a new interview, to talk about the filmmaker Victoria Mahoney-helmed sequel, Charlize Theron was asked about the possibility of ‘The Old Guard’ threequel, to complete the superhero trilogy.

“Never confident, no,” Theron responded. “One thing I’ve learned in this business is that there are no guarantees, and it’s really gracious of [Netflix] to not have pushed us into another direction.”

Further speaking about the latest release, the ‘Bombshell’ actor added, “This was always where we wanted to land the film, and it’s also very reminiscent of the first one. So we treated this one exactly the same.”

“But I’m being completely honest when I say that we have absolutely no idea what that [third film] would even look like,” she maintained.

Meanwhile, when asked from Victoria Mahoney, ‘The Old Guard 2’ director confirmed that she will not return for a threequel, even if the next film gets made. “I’m not in the room. I’m not in that discussion of whether there will be another or not,” she said.

“The duration of this film took me [away] from other projects I have, so I am legally obliged to some other projects. So, I will be for the next six, seven years, on some other jobs,” Mahoney reasoned. “Someone else will take that mantle in a wonderful, exciting way, and I don’t know what they’re gonna do, but I know it’ll be great, and it’ll be fun, and it will be with great regard and care for the audience, and I will be eagerly awaiting it.”

‘The Old Guard’ sequel, co-starring Theron with KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts, Vân Veronica Ngô, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Uma Thurman and Henry Golding, is now streaming on Netflix.

Also Read: Charlize Theron reveals she did her own stunts in ‘Old Guard 2’