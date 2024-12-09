‘The Penguin’ star Cristin Milioti shares update on season 2

‘The Penguin’ actress Cristin Milioti has reacted to the reports of a season 2 of the show following her nomination for an award at the Golden Globes 2025.

The Hollywood actress was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series along with her co-star Colin Farrell who was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor.

The crime drama was also nominated for best-limited series at the Golden Globes 2025.

While ‘The Penguin’ was developed as a limited series, executive producer Matt Reeves has reportedly been discussing a potential second season.

Reacting to the reports of season 2, Cristin Milioti said that she was open to return for her role as mob heiress Sofia Falcone.

“All I can say is that it is my wildest hope [to play Sofia Falcone again]. It’s my wildest hope, and I couldn’t be any clearer about making my desire known. But I haven’t heard anything concrete yet,” the Hollywood actress added.

Milioti expressed her excitement over her nomination for a Golden Globes 2025 award, saying that it was overwhelming to be nominated alongside top Hollywood actresses.

“It was very exciting, very exciting. And just very, very joyful. My God, the women in my category. I don’t have words to describe how surreal it is and how overwhelmed I am being nominated alongside them. They’re all so brilliant,” Cristin Milioti added.

Meanwhile, she heaped praise on her ‘The Penguin’ costar Colin Farrell and the showrunner for their role in making the show a hit.

“I’m so excited for [showrunner] Lauren LeFranc and Colin. I think they’re both geniuses and I truly am so excited to get to go together — just to all sit at a table together and get to celebrate this thing that we made,” she said.