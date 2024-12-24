The Platform 2- Ending Explained (Contains Spoilers)

Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s “The Platform” was a thought-provoking and unsettling film that explored themes of social hierarchy, class struggle, and the human condition. The movie’s success led to the creation of a sequel, “The Platform 2”, which expands on the original’s narrative while introducing new characters and plot twists.

The ending of “The Platform 2” is a subject of much debate among viewers, with many seeking clarifications on the film’s final moments. To break down the conclusion, it’s essential to consider the movie’s central themes and character arcs.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains major spoilers for “The Platform 2”.

The Pit: A 333-level prison where people are imprisoned for their sins. Inmates must declare their favorite food and bring one item. The platform, loaded with food at the top, descends, leaving lower levels with little to none.

The Law: Dictated by the Master, it forbids inmates from eating anything other than their declared favorite food. Loyalists obey, while Barbarians defy it.

Anointed Ones: Those who met the Master, strictly enforce the Law. Dagin Babi, the most strict, punishes those who break it with extreme brutality.

Key Events:

Perempuán, a prisoner, witnesses the brutality of the Anointed Ones and joins the Barbarians.

She leads a rebellion, resulting in many deaths, including Babi’s.

Perempuán, injured, escapes by faking her death and riding the platform down.

At the bottom, she saves an innocent boy from the starving masses.

The film reveals this is how the system of children being sent down the Pit begins.

Goreng, the protagonist from the first film, appears at the end, carrying an unconscious Perempuán.

The Ending:

Perempuán, haunted by her past, finds redemption in saving the boy.

She joins the growing number of people sending children down the Pit, a desperate act of survival.

Goreng and Trimagasi, characters from the first film, are present at the bottom of the Pit, suggesting a connection between the two films.

The message: The system of the Pit is a brutal and self-destructive cycle, born from desperation and enforced by fear.

In essence, The Platform 2 explores the origins of the horrific system depicted in the first film, revealing how it began as an act of rebellion and evolved into a horrifying cycle of survival and despair.