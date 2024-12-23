The Platform: Unpacking the Dystopian Nightmare

Netflix’s 2019 Spanish science fiction horror film “The Platform” (directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia) has sparked intense discussions about social hierarchy, class struggle, and the human condition.

The movie’s thought-provoking themes and disturbing imagery have resonated with audiences worldwide, prompting a sequel, “The Platform 2”, rumored to be in production.

The movie takes place in a dystopian future where prisoners are housed in a vertically stacked prison, with each level representing a different social class. The inmates are fed via a platform that travels from top to bottom, with the upper levels enjoying the finest cuisine while the lower levels fight for scraps. This setup serves as a scathing commentary on social inequality and the class struggle.

According to an interview with Gaztelu-Urrutia, the film’s director, “The Platform” was inspired by the economic crisis in Spain and the resulting social unrest (Gaztelu-Urrutia, 2020). The movie’s portrayal of a rigid social hierarchy, where those at the top exploit and oppress those below, mirrors the real-world consequences of income inequality and social immobility.

The film’s use of the platform as a symbol of social stratification is particularly noteworthy. As Dr. Isabel Santaolalla, a lecturer in Spanish cinema, observes, “The platform represents the way in which society is structured, with those at the top having access to resources and power, while those at the bottom are left to fight for scraps” (Santaolalla, 2020).

Furthermore, “The Platform” critiques the notion of meritocracy, where individuals are led to believe that their social status is a direct result of their hard work and talent. The movie’s protagonist, Goreng, is a prime example of this. Despite being a well-educated and seemingly middle-class individual, he finds himself trapped in the lower levels of the prison, highlighting the arbitrary nature of social hierarchy.

The film also explores the theme of rebellion and resistance. As the prisoners begin to organize and fight back against the system, the movie raises important questions about the effectiveness of collective action and the challenges of mobilizing marginalized groups.

In addition, “The Platform” touches on the issue of privilege and complicity. The character of Trimagasi, a wealthy and well-connected prisoner who manages to manipulate the system to his advantage, serves as a stark reminder of the ways in which those with privilege often perpetuate and benefit from systems of oppression.

The movie’s ending, which sees Goreng and his fellow prisoners staging a dramatic rebellion, has been interpreted by some as a commentary on the need for radical action in the face of systemic injustice. As Gaztelu-Urrutia notes, “The ending is not a call to violence, but a call to awareness” (Gaztelu-Urrutia, 2020).

In conclusion, “The Platform” offers a searing social commentary on the consequences of unchecked capitalism, income inequality, and social immobility. As a work of dystopian fiction, it serves as a warning, urging viewers to reflect on the social structures that govern our lives and the devastating consequences of allowing inequality to persist.

References:

Gaztelu-Urrutia, G. (2020, March 20). Interview: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia on The Platform. The Hollywood Reporter.

Santaolalla, I. (2020, April 10). The Platform: A Reflection of Our Times. The Conversation.