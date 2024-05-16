The Rings of Power season 2 trailer goes viral

The action-packed trailer for the highly-anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 went viral after its release.

The trailer showed the rise of a powerful villain Sauron played by Charlie Vickers during Middle-earth’s Second Age.

Sauron disguises himself as an elf to help Celebrimbor played by Charles Edwards in the forging of the titular rings of power.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 will premier on August 29 on Prime Video.

The trailer showed monstrous beings, frightening tree vines and other creatures.

As they anticipate the arrival of Sauron, several characters from Season 1 including Galadriel played by Morfydd Clark, Elrond portrayed by Robert Aramayo, Arondir played by Ismael Cruz Córdova and Isildur played by Maxim Baldry prepare to fight the supervillain.

A brief scene of the Stranger played by Daniel Weyman wielding a wooden staff was also included in the trailer.

The season 1 finale revealed the Stranger to be one of the wizards who later populate Middle-earth.

Mount Doom, one of the Great Eagles, is among the cameos in Lord of the Rings along with potentially the Watcher in the Water, and Barad-dûr.

The shooting for season 2 of The Rings of Power began in the later part of 2022 in the United Kingdom as against the first season which was shot in New Zealand.

Earlier, Warner Bros. announced the release date of the much anticipated Lord Of The Rings movie as development on the script was underway.

The first movie of the Lord Of The Rings series is set to be released in 2026, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said during a post-earnings call.

Andy Serkis will be directing the films in the upcoming series in collaboration with Warner. Bros. Pictures’ Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca.