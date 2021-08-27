Has The Rock become a police officer?

WWE superstar turned actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s doppelganger broke the internet as his picture went viral on social media.

He was identified as Lieutenant Eric Fields of the Morgan Country Patrol. His image was first shared by the police department on Facebook.

The two have an uncanny resemblance and the Facebook users started giving The Rock’s look-alike some nicknames.

Dwayne Johnson, who has been WWE world champion on several occasions in WWE, has played the role of a police officer in many movies.

He played the role of Christopher Daniels in the 2010 comedy film The Other Guys with his fellow actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Read: Dwayne Johnson clears the air about possible WWE return

The Rock appeared in four films of the Fast and Furious franchise namely Fast and Furious 5, Fast and Furious 6, Fast and Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious as Diplomatic Security Service Agent Luke Hobbs.

He played the same character in his standalone Fast and Furious flick titled Hobbs and Shaw, alongside Jason Statham.