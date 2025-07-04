‘The Sandman’ season 2: When do new episodes arrive on Netflix?

Netflix’s highly-acclaimed comic book series ‘The Sandman’ is back with the three part release schedule for the second and final season of the show.

Based on DC Comics dark-fantasy series, ‘The Sandman’, which first arrived on the streaming giant back in August 2022, and was soon greenlit for a hotly anticipated second season, given the highly-positive reviews, has finally returned on Netflix after three years, to give a ‘thrilling conclusion’ to Dream’s story.

According to the details, the final season 2 of ‘The Sandman’, has been set for a three-part release schedule for this month, the streamer confirmed, adding that episodes 7 to 11, titled ‘Time And Night’, ‘Fuel for the Fire’, ‘The Kindly Ones’, Long Live the King’ and ‘A Tale of Graceful Ends’ will arrive on the platform on July 24, whereas, the final bonus episode ‘Death: The High Cost of Living’, will premiere on July 31.

Meanwhile, the first six episodes, ‘Season of Mists’, ‘The Ruler of Hell’, ‘More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold’, ‘Brief Lives’, ‘The Song of Orpheus’ and ‘Family Blood’ started streaming on Netflix on Thursday, July 3.

‘The Sandman’ is co-developed by comic book author Neil Gaiman with David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg, while the latter also serves as showrunner for the series, directed by Jamie Childs.

English actor Tom Sturridge headlines the ensemble cast, also featuring Boyd Holbrook, Vivienne Acheampong and Patton Oswalt among others.

