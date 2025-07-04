‘The Sandman’ Season 2 lands mixed reviews, scores lower on Rotten Tomatoes

The Sandman Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix, and while it impresses visually, reviews are clearly mixed. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Sandman Season 2 holds a 74 percent critic score, based on 19 reviews, and a 70 percent audience score from more than 50 users.

This is a noticeable drop from Season 1, which had an 88 percent critic score and 81 percent from viewers.

Critics have called The Sandman Season 2 slow in parts, with a structure that feels unclear or disjointed.

Some said the storytelling is too serious, while others felt it was hard to follow or connect with the characters. A few described it as lacking emotion or focus.

Despite these issues, The Sandman Season 2 has received praise for its bold visuals, imaginative settings, and strong acting especially from Tom Sturridge, who plays the lead role of Dream.

Many reviewers said the show remains visually rich, even when the plot drags. Some fans of the original season might be disappointed by the lower Rotten Tomatoes score, but others will still enjoy the fantasy world, striking imagery, and darker tone.

In short, The Sandman Season 2 hasn’t reached the same heights as the first for now, at least not on Rotten Tomatoes, but it still offers something special for viewers willing to stick with it.

In other related news, Netflix’s highly-acclaimed comic book series ‘The Sandman’ has three part release schedule for the second and final season of the show.

Based on DC Comics dark-fantasy series, ‘The Sandman’, which first arrived on the streaming giant back in August 2022, and was soon greenlit for a hotly anticipated second season, given the highly-positive reviews, has finally returned on Netflix after three years, to give a ‘thrilling conclusion’ to Dream’s story.

According to the details, the final season 2 of ‘The Sandman’, has been set for a three-part release schedule for this month, the streamer confirmed, adding that episodes 7 to 11, titled ‘Time And Night’, ‘Fuel for the Fire’, ‘The Kindly Ones’, Long Live the King’ and ‘A Tale of Graceful Ends’ will arrive on the platform on July 24, whereas, the final bonus episode ‘Death: The High Cost of Living’, will premiere on July 31.

Meanwhile, the first six episodes, ‘Season of Mists’, ‘The Ruler of Hell’, ‘More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold’, ‘Brief Lives’, ‘The Song of Orpheus’ and ‘Family Blood’ started streaming on Netflix on Thursday, July 3.