‘The Thursday Murder Club’ debuts with near-perfect RT score

Netflix’s ‘The Thursday Murder Club,’ starring Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, debuted with an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score.

Directed by Chris Columbus, the film is based on Richard Osman‘s best-selling novel of the same name.

As per its synopsis, “The Thursday Murder Club follows four irrepressible retirees – Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) – who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun.

“When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film is the latest to be produced through the Netflix and Amblin Entertainment partnership.”

The film, which arrived in theatres in the United Kingdom on August 22, will debut on Netflix on August 28.

Ahead of its streaming release, critics have given a near-perfect score to the film on Rotten Tomatoes.

Based on 14 different critics’ reviews, the film has earned a near-perfect 93 precent score.

Majority of the critics gave the film scores between 7 out of 10 and 9 out of 10, indicating that the Netflix film has left quite a positive impression.

Apart from Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, the film also stars Ben Kingsley, Jonathan Pryce, Richard E. Grant, Celia Imrie, David Tennant, Naomi Ackie, and Tom Ellis.

At the film’s premiere in London last week, Mirren said that it was great to see older people’s life experiences celebrated on screen.

“We underestimate older people. I did it when I was 25,” Helen Mirren said at the time.