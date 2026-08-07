LAHORE: The Vertical, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing and most trusted real estate developers, has marked another significant milestone with the ground-breaking of Elevation by The Vertical, a landmark commercial development in Liberty Market, Lahore.

The ceremony, attended by investors, business leaders, industry stakeholders and prospective buyers, officially marked the commencement of construction on a project that is set to redefine the retail landscape of one of Lahore’s most iconic commercial districts.

Renowned for delivering premium developments with a strong focus on quality, transparency and timely execution, The Vertical has rapidly established itself as a developer that consistently turns vision into reality. With completed and ongoing developments including V1, V2 & V3 Business Centres at Pine Avenue, The Grand Vertical, Elevation and now V6, the company continues to raise the benchmark for commercial real estate in Pakistan.

Construction at Elevation has now officially begun, with completion targeted within one year, reflecting The Vertical’s proven commitment to meeting timelines while maintaining international standards of development.

The market response has been equally remarkable, with over 70% of Elevation’s retail shops already booked ahead of completion, demonstrating the strong confidence investors continue to place in The Vertical’s track record and delivery capability. Situated in the heart of Liberty Market, the project spans 13 kanals, offering more than 500 premium retail spaces, modern infrastructure, ample parking and contemporary amenities designed to elevate the shopping and investment experience in one of Lahore’s busiest commercial hubs.

Speaking on the occasion, Muteeb Siddiqi, Chief Executive Officer of The Vertical, said:

“At The Vertical, our vision extends beyond constructing buildings, we are committed to bringing international standards of design, planning and execution to Pakistan. Elevation represents our ambition to transform Liberty Market into a modern retail destination while continuing to deliver on the trust our customers place in us. Their confidence is built not only on our ability to meet timelines, but on our commitment to transparency, quality and delivering exactly what we promise.”

As construction moves ahead, Elevation is expected to become a defining commercial destination that will strengthen Liberty Market’s position as Lahore’s premier retail district while offering long-term value to retailers, brands and investors. With only a limited inventory remaining, bookings are currently open for those looking to become part of one of Lahore’s most anticipated commercial developments.