‘The Waterfront’ creator reacts to show’s cancellation

‘The Waterfront’ creator Kevin Williamson has broken his silence on Netflix’s decision to cancel the show after just one season.

A day earlier, US media outlets reported that the streamer decided not to renew the family crime show for a second season.

The show starred Holt McCallany, Jake Weary, Melissa Benoist and Maria Bello, among others.

As per Netflix, “The Waterfront dives into the flawed Buckley family as their attempts to retain control of their crumbling North Carolina fishing empire drive them to increasingly dangerous means to keep themselves afloat.”

McCallany starred as patriarch Harlan Buckley and Bello as his wife, while Weary played their son in the show.

However, Netflix axed the show after just one season, without providing the reasons behind the decision.

Following the confirmation of the show’s cancellation, ‘The Waterfront’ creator Kevin Williamson took to Instagram to reflect on the first season.

“While I’m say the Buckleys won’t be back for Season 2, I’m celebrating the joy that was Season 1,” he wrote in an Instagram message over a photo from the show.

The filmmaker thanked fans for their response to the show, while he also hailed the “dream cast and crew” who worked on the show.

“And thank you to Netflix for taking a chance on a very personal story,” Williamson added. He has spoken about The Waterfront having been inspired by his childhood and family, especially his dad’s involvement in drug smuggling and other illegal activities,” Kevin Williamson said.

He added, “It was one of best experiences of my life,” Williamson said about his time on The Waterfront at the end of his note to fans.”