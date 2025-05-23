Why did prime video really cancel The Wheel of Time?

Prime Video has confirmed that The Wheel of Time will not return for a fourth season. The decision follows over a month of internal deliberation after the release of the Season 3 finale on 17 April.

Although the fantasy series remained popular among fans and received high critical acclaim, financial concerns ultimately led to its cancellation.

The Wheel of Time, based on the book series by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, was one of the first major fantasy series produced by Prime Video.

Co-produced with Sony Pictures Television, the high-budget drama starred Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred and featured a large ensemble cast.

When it launched in 2021, it quickly became Prime Video’s most-watched series premiere of the year and ranked among the platform’s Top 5 launches of all time.

Despite a strong start, viewership for The Wheel of Time declined throughout its three seasons.

While it remained a solid performer globally, its presence on the Nielsen Top 10 Originals chart in the United States dropped significantly during Season 3, appearing for only the first three weeks. The show resurfaced briefly after the finale, ranking at number 10.

Prime Video reportedly struggled to justify the series’ high production costs given its diminished performance.

Although Season 3 topped Prime Video charts in several countries, the overall global numbers did not support the expense of continuing the series. Attempts to explore alternative scenarios with lead studio Sony Television ultimately failed.

Still, The Wheel of Time closed out its third season with a finale designed to offer fans some resolution, anticipating the possibility of cancellation.

The show’s creative quality was widely praised, with Season 3 earning a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, its highest rating yet.

Prime Video and Sony TV will continue to support the show’s Emmy campaign, marking a final tribute to the ambitious adaptation. For fans of The Wheel of Time, the news marks a bittersweet end to a series that many believe was just hitting its stride.