‘The White Lotus’ season 4 is in the works!

A new season of HBO’s Emmy-winning black comedy series ‘The White Lotus’, of Mike White, is officially in the works, confirmed the network’s executive with a status update on the production.

As confirmed by HBO’s content head Casey Bloys, ‘The White Lotus’ season 4, which was greenlit by the network earlier this year, is in development with creator Mike White, who is currently scouting for the location to film the new season of his hit satire series, reported foreign media.

“Mike pitched a little – I know the general outline of what Season 4 is going to be,” he said in a recent interview, when asked to share an update on season 4. “He’s going to be scouting, seeing what location he gets inspired by, and then giving us more of an update of what he’s thinking.”

“But it’s percolating in his head,” Bloys maintained.

While the next exotic destination for White’s ‘The White Lotus’ still remains a mystery, a previous report suggested that he has secured a major grant from the Norwegian Film Institute, hinting that the show will head to Scandinavia for the next season.

However, according to executive producer David Bernad, Norway’s freezing climate might not appeal to a ‘California guy’ like White. Therefore, he could probably consider warmer destinations like Mexico, Egypt or even Australia for ‘The White Lotus’ season 4, which is expected to premiere sometime in late 2026 or early 2027, given the expansive filming schedule of the show.

