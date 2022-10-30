‘The Witcher’ renewed for season 4 sans Henry Cavill

Netflix’s web series ‘The Witcher’ will be returning with season 4, with a new ‘Geralt of Rivia’ instead of Henry Cavill.

As per the announcement, the streaming giant has renewed the fantasy series, however, fans aren’t all that happy to say goodbye to their favourite monster slayer. Cavill will be handing ‘his swords to Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia after Season 3’, the streamer said.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill announced in the official statement shared by Netflix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Witcher (@witchernetflix)

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” he added.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Hemsworth, who is said to be a fan of ‘The Witcher’ himself, noted that he had been inspired, for years, by the performance given by Cavill as the white-haired witcher and is stoked to take up the character in future.

Also read: ‘Dawn of hope renewed’: Henry Cavill confirms return as Superman

“I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world,” said ‘The Hunger Games’ star.

Comments