The Witcher season 5 may feature Game of Thrones actor

The Witcher Season 5 is already building excitement as new details begin to emerge. Fans of the popular series have more reason to look forward to the upcoming season, as a familiar face from Game of Thrones is reportedly joining the cast.

According to reports from Redanian Intelligence, The Witcher Season 5 will introduce the character Sigrdrifa, a priest from the temple of Freya on the island of Hindarsfjall.

This storyline is well-known to fans of The Witcher 3 video game and appears briefly in the original books. While it’s not yet confirmed how closely the series will follow the books, the inclusion of Skellige, a fan-favourite location, is expected.

The big casting news is that Kate Dickie, best known for playing Lysa Arryn in Game of Thrones, has been chosen to play Sigrdrifa.

Dickie also starred in The Witch, and is widely praised for her ability to portray deep and complex characters. With her strong screen presence, her role in The Witcher Season 5 could become one of the highlights of the season.

The Witcher Season 5 is also notable for being the final season of the live-action series. It will conclude the story of Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg, based on the final books in the franchise.

Although a specific release date hasn’t been announced, it was filmed back-to-back with Season 4 and is expected to be released in early to mid-2026.

Filming is set to wrap up in October 2025, giving fans a little more time to speculate about how The Witcher Season 5 will bring the epic journey to an end.

With the addition of Game of Thrones actress Kate Dickie and the introduction of Skellige, The Witcher Season 5 promises to be a strong and emotional conclusion to the much-loved series.