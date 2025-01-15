Netflix’s ‘The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep’ trailer leaves fans spellbound

Netflix has dropped the trailer for its upcoming anime film, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s short story, A Little Sacrifice.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep takes inspiration from Sapkowski’s world but presents it with a fresh visual style, where characters have strikingly perfect, almost “superhero-like” appearances.

In The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep trailer, Geralt of Rivia, the famous monster hunter, stands out with a more emotional portrayal than usual. His animated face looks closer to Henry Cavill, who played Geralt in Netflix’s live-action The Witcher series, though fans may notice differences from the grittier, less polished Geralt in Sapkowski’s books.

The English voice cast features familiar names. Doug Cockle, the voice of Geralt in The Witcher video games, reprises his role, adding a nostalgic touch for fans of the games. Joey Batey, who played Jaskier in the live-action series, is also back to voice the animated version of the bard.

Interestingly, the animated Jaskier closely resembles Batey’s appearance, while other characters, like Yennefer, voiced by Anya Chalotra, deviate more from their live-action looks.

A significant focus of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is Essi, a key character in A Little Sacrifice. She is voiced by Kristina Ren in the anime. Essi’s role brings depth to the story, emphasising emotional connections rather than just action and adventure.

Fans have noted that the polished and idealised animation style, with its “perfect” character designs, contrasts with the grittier and more grounded tone of Sapkowski’s original works. However, this stylistic choice might appeal to broader audiences and anime enthusiasts.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep continues Netflix’s expansion of The Witcher universe, following projects like The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. It aims to bring both familiar and new elements to fans while exploring a visually different take on the beloved characters and stories.