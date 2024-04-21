‘The Witcher’ to end with Season 5 on Netflix

Season five will mark the conclusion of “The Witcher” series, as production for the fourth season has commenced, featuring Liam Hemsworth taking over the role previously played by Henry Cavill, as announced by Netflix.

The streaming service unveiled significant updates for the medieval fantasy series, including a video posted by “The Witcher” account showcasing a table read with Liam, who notably transformed his physique for the character. Alongside him were cast members such as Anya Chalotra portraying the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Geralt’s ward Ciri, Joey Batey as Jaskier the bard, Cassie Clare as the witch Philippa Eilhart, and Mahesh Jadu as the mage Vilgefortz of Roggeveen.

Henry Cavill’s departure from the series was confirmed in 2022 after three years of embodying the monster-hunting Geralt of Rivia. The show’s synopsis revolves around Geralt navigating a world where human malice often surpasses that of beasts.

With the third season airing in two parts during the summer, rumors circulated about Henry’s exit being linked to a feud with creator and showrunner Lauren Hissrich. However, Lauren clarified that their relationship was respectful.

Expressing pride in the upcoming seasons, Lauren emphasized the addition of Liam Hemsworth and teased an epic conclusion based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s books. She hinted at pushing the characters to their limits and promised a satisfying end to the story.

The forthcoming season will delve into the journeys of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri as they confront the war-torn Continent and its myriad challenges while being separated from each other.