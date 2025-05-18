Fans shocked as new favourite emerges in James Bond race

Theo James has taken the lead as the top favourite to become the next James Bond, surprising fans and changing the betting scene.

Known for his charm and talent, Theo James is now ahead of several well-known stars in the race to replace Daniel Craig in the iconic role.

On 13 May 2025, betting site Ladbrokes announced a major shift in the odds, with Theo now sitting firmly at the top.

The company stated, “Ladbrokes’ market for the next James Bond has been shaken and stirred, with Theo James now more likely than anyone has ever been to replace Daniel Craig.”

This move puts Theo ahead of long-time fan favourite Henry Cavill, who had previously been the frontrunner.

Cal Gildart of Ladbrokes said, “Henry Cavill’s return to the head of the Bond betting didn’t last long, with Theo James as short as anyone has been to pick up the world’s most famous licence to kill.”

Theo, who has both Scottish and Greek roots, was born in High Wycombe, near London.

He’s known not just for his looks but also for his quiet and private nature. Before acting, Theo James worked as a bartender and lifeguard.

He is now married and has two children, and has grown to be one of the UK’s most admired stars.

Other betting platforms, like Oddschecker, also show Theo and Henry Cavill competing closely in the Bond race.

However, with this latest change, Theo James has become the top name linked with the famous British spy.

While no official announcement has been made, Theo’s fans are hopeful.

With James Bond being such a legendary role, all eyes are now on Theo James to see if he will be the next man to hold the licence to kill.