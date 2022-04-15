There is no truth to Imran Khan’s allegations: US State Deptt

WASHINGTON: United States (US) State Department’s Spokesman Ned Price has seconded the remarks of Director General (DG) ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar and said that their stance over the conspiracy was clear and consistent.

The response from Ned Price came during the routine briefing at State Department after being asked by a journalist regarding the remarks of DG ISPR.

The journalist asked that the DG ISPR had said that they had no evidence to suggest that United States had threatened or was involved in the conspiracy to seek the ouster of Imran Khan’s government. To this, the spokesman said: “We would agree with it.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To another question, the State Department’s spokesman said that their message has been clear and consistent that there is no truth whatsoever to the allocations that have been put forward.

“We support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles, including respect for human rights.”

Read More: US CONGRATULATES SHEHBAZ SHARIF, SAYS VALUES RELATIONSHIP WITH ISLAMABAD

He said that they do not support, whether it’s in Pakistan or anywhere else around the world, one political party over another. “We support broader principles, including the rule of law and equal justice under the law.”

The State Department’s spokesman said that they have congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his election by the Pakistani Parliament, and look forward to working with him and his government.

Read More: US DECIDED TO PUNISH ‘DISOBEDIENT’ IMRAN KHAN, SAYS RUSSIA

“For almost 75 years, the relationship between the United States and Pakistan has been a vital one. We look forward to continuing that work with Pakistan’s Government to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and the broader region.”

Comments