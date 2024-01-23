These Karachi areas to face power outages on Wednesday

KARACHI: K-Electric has issued an alert notification for its consumers regarding the power outage in the following areas of Karachi on Wednesday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the issued notification, the KE team will conduct critical maintenance in the grid supplying power to several areas of Karachi including Baldia Town and Mahmoodabad area.

Due to this maintenance work the residents of the Baldia Town and Mahmoodabad area will face a temporary power shutdown tomorrow.

The KE officials urged that the maintenance of the grid is essential to keep the stability of the system.

In a recent development, K-Electric, the sole electric distribution company in Karachi, has finally acquired 20-year distribution supply licenses from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The electricity distribution company had sought non-exclusive distribution and supplier licenses for the next 20 years ahead of the liberalization of the power sector. The K-electric’s previous 20-year license reached its term in July 2023.

Subsequently, NEPRA granted a six-month extension to K-Electric Limited (KE) on a provisional basis – which “guaranteed” uninterrupted power supply to Karachi, one of Pakistan’s largest and most populous cities.

The decision for renewal followed a comprehensive hearing that concluded on 28 November 2023. Post-hearing, NEPRA has now authorized K-Electric to continue its power supply operations in Karachi, Uthal, Bela, Vinder, Hub, Dhabeji, and Gharo.