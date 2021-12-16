These motorways in Pakistan to get high-speed internet

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of IT and Telecom through Universal Service Fund (USF) has awarded contracts worth Rs300 million for providing high-speed mobile broadband services on M3 and M5 Motorways.

The contract signing ceremony was held at the USF Office which was witnessed by Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque and Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed.

According to a statement, USF would provide high-speed mobile broadband access to 54.92 km of unserved road segment that passes through the districts of Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Khanewal on M2 motorway project.

On M5 motorway, the high-speed mobile broadband coverage will be provided to 78.85 km of unserved road segments that passed through the districts of Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Kashmore, Ghotki and Sukkur.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony for provision of high-speed mobile broadband services on M3 and M5 motorways, Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed said that the broadband projects would be completed in a span of 12 months.

“The initiative was part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of Digital Pakistan,” he added.

