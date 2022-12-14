Thief’s attempt to steal mobile phones fails, funny video goes viral

A funny video of a thief’s failed attempt to steal mobile phones worth millions from a shop is going viral on social media.

A foreign news agency reported that the funny incident occurred at the Phone Market shop in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire on December 4.

The viral video showed the shopkeeper Afzal Adam showing mobile phones to the thief who came as a customer. He makes a run for it before crashing into the front door, which was locked.

The clip ended with him returning the gadgets to the 52-year-old. The owner let him walk away.

Thousands of Twitter users liked the funny clip. Social media users came up with hilarious replies.

Afzal Adam, in an interview, said he was worried about not being able to identify thieves who come to his shop to steal things.

The 52-year-old added, “He would have gotten away with 1,600 pounds worth of merchandise, so the mechanism has paid for itself!”

Afzal Adam said people approached him to ask about the lock.

