Third polio case of 2024 detected in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The third polio case of 2024 has been reported in Pakistan as a minor girl from Kila Abdullah is diagnosed with the virus, the Ministry of National Health confirmed on Saturday.

As per the polio laboratory, the girl, hails from Balochistan’s Kila Abdullah, showed symptoms of paralysis on April 20. The health ministry said that genetic testing of the affected girl’s samples is still underway.

This is the third polio case in 2024 as Pakistan had earlier reported two cases. All of the three cases reported this year are from Balochistan.

The second case of crippling disease of polio was reported in Chaman’s Mir Ali Zai area where a four-year-old boy was confirmed with the disease.

Earlier on March 14, a spokesman for the National Ministry for Health confirmed the first case of 2024 in Pakistan when a two-and-a-half-year-old child from Dera Bugti was confirmed with the poliovirus.

The polio-affected child belonged to Union Council No. 3 UC of Sui, Dera Bugti. The sources at the National Institute of Health said that the polio virus in the child is genetically related to Quetta.

