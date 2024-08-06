Third round of talks between govt, JI ends in stalemate

RAWALPINDI: The third round of talks between the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and the government ended in a stalemate as the party persisted with its demands to end the sit-in, ARY News reported.

The government delegation comprising Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Atta Tarar, Amir Muqam and others held talks with the JI delegation led by Liaquat Baloch.

Information Minister Atta Tarr said that there has been a positive discussion with the JI committe, saying that they will be holding another dialogues session on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, JI leader Liaquat Baloch said that in the meeting lasted for more than an hour, they made it clear that they would not make a compromise on the demands.

“We (JI) want relief for the people. We have presented our demands to the government committee,” he added

Liaquat Baloch said that the JI’s sit-in entered 13th day to highlight public issues. He said that their demands are not for the personal gains but they want relief for the people.

He demanded from the government to reduce petrol and electricity prices and review the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) agreements.

The fourth round of talks between the government and JI is likely to be held on Wednesday.

The JI presented its 10 demands and sought Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s guarantee on the ongoing talks as the response from the government has been ‘delayed’

The Hafiz Naeemur Rehman-led party demanded a guarantee from the premier for any negotiations, insisting that any agreement reached must bear the PM Sharif’s signature.

Demands

• Abolition of levy on Petroleum Development

• 20 % reduction in prices of food commodities, electricity and gas tariffs.

• Renegotiate agreements with IPPs, particularly end clause of agreement on making payments in US dollar.

• Reduction in taxes such as on agriculture and industrial sectors.

• Ensure incentives to industrial sector, trade and investment.

• Withdrawal of increase in taxes on the salaried class and imposition of taxes on privileged class.

• Cut in non-development expenses by 35 %.

• Withdrawal of all taxes on stationery and other items used in education and training of children.