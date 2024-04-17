‘I cried the whole night…’: THIS actor missed casting call for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’

Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, of the recently-released biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, revealed that actor-comedian Kapil Sharma was his second option to approach, had Diljit Dosanjh refused to do the film.

During a recent outing of the cast and director Imtiaz Ali of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ on his new Netflix show, Kapil Sharma candidly shared that veteran musician A.R. Rahman had called him regarding the casting in the film, which he couldn’t answer, due to being outstation and still has regrets.

In a BTS video released on his YouTube channel, Sharma said, “I met Rahman sir one day and he said, ‘I called you for Chamkila‘. I think he wanted me to sing a song or something. I thought he was just sweet-talking with me.”

“He said this to me in a serious manner. I said, ‘Sir we were overseas which is why we couldn’t speak to each other’,” he added. “I felt really bad, I cried the whole night. It was unfortunate.”

To this revelation from Sharma, Ali added that the musician also mentioned the former’s singing to him. “But Rahman sir said that if Diljit couldn’t do this film, we had only one more choice which was you,” he told Sharma.

Notably, the biopic also stars Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra as the late singer’s wife Amarjot, opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ was first released in theatres last week, before making its way to streaming giant Netflix, after five days. The title received positive reviews from critics, particularly for Ali’s direction, Dosanjh’s immaculate performance and the film’s soundtrack, composed by music maestro A.R. Rahman.

