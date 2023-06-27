This is why ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ is in two parts

Director of the Hollywood film ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘, aka ‘Mission: Impossible 7‘ Christopher McQuarrie revealed why he split the movie into two parts.

Christopher McQuarrie, in an interview with an American entertainment news agency at the premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible 7‘ in Rome, said he wanted to make it better and longer than its predecessor ‘Fallout‘ this way.

“I knew I wanted to expand the cast, and I knew I wanted to give each one of those characters more to do, so I knew the movie was going to be bigger and longer than Fallout,” he explained.

Christopher McQuarrie added that it was difficult for him to achieve the task in one film.

“Let’s just break it in half and make it two movies. That really was the rationale behind it being a two-part movie. It just it wasn’t just that the story was bigger but that we wanted more emotion in the movie,” the filmmaker said.

It was speculated that ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘ would be the final instalment in the franchise. However, the director hinted at a ninth movie in the pipeline.

The film shows Tom Cruise’s iconic character Ethan Hunt and the IMF team tracking down a new weapon which threatens humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. A deadly race started after the fate of the world becomes at stake.

Apart from Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Rebecca Ferguson will be seen as Grace and Ilsa Faust respectively. The rest of the cast includes Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Cary Elwes, Shea Whigham, Indira Varma and Ving Rhames.

The Christopher McQuarrie-directed flick, which is the longest film in the franchise with a running time of two hours and 36 minutes – will release on July 12. He has co-written the film with Bruce Geller.