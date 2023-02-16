This isn’t my govt, Maryam Nawaz Sharif tells PML-N youth-wing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam said that this is not my government, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While talking to PML-N youth members Maryam Nawaz said that the performance of the current government is not PML-N’s responsibility.

She distanced herself from the current Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government and said that she is not part of this government.

PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrives in Pakistan then it will be their government and only he can take forward Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz said Conspirators against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif revealing truth now.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif had said that PM Shehbaz Sharif gave scholarships to students in universities and colleges, PML-N government offered easy loan schemes to the youth of Pakistan but the former PM Imran Khan introduced ‘Jail bharo’ tehreek and asked them to participate in it.

PML-N Chief Organizer also lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran and said that they have no economic plan. The only plan they have is to protest and ‘jail bharo’ tehreek.

