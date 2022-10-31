This Japanese restaurant lets customers catch their own fish for meal

A video of a Japanese restaurant allowing customers to catch fish inside its premises to have it served in their meals is going viral.

The viral video of the moment where customers in the Japanese restaurant are seen catching fishes in Osaka city’s Zauo Restaurant has millions of views.

According to a foreign news agency, customers in the Japanese restaurant are welcome to catch their own fish in its premises and get it cooked for their meals.

Moreover, those who do accept the offer can just sit on the boat and enjoy the moment.

Once the fish is caught, the restaurant’s management makes the announcement as part of celebration. Moreover, the customers can also have their picture taken with their catch.

The fish sent to the kitchen so it have it cooked as per the customer’s liking such as friend, sashimi or sushi.

According to the restaurant’s website, it is a cost-cutting measure for the customers.

It stated, “If you catch the fish yourself, it’s cheaper! We can fish for our own fish and eat it fresh at a discount price. We hope you will use this system to enjoy fishing and eating fresh, flavorful fish!”

