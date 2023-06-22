Sri Lanka’s national-level cricketer now driving a bus

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Hewa Kaluhalamullage Suraj Randiv Kaluhalamulla, who was one of the most promising cricketers, is working as a bus driver after bidding farewell to the sport.

Suraj Randiv was a spinner who played 50 international matches across all formats (Test, ODI and T20I). He was part of the Sri Lankan team that reached the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 final.

The Sri Lankan cricketer has 86 international wickets and 435 runs to his name.

Former cricketers associate themselves with the game after hanging their boots. They become coaches for international teams and domestic franchises along with commentators and analysts for cricketing shows and sports channels.

However, the situation was different for the Sri Lankan cricketer. Suraj Randiv moved to Australia and became a bus driver for the Melbourne-based company Transdev.

Suraj Randiv is not the only cricketer working in the company. His countryman Chinthaka Jayasinghe and Waddington Mwayenga of Zimbabwe are also employed there.