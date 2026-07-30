'Thomas Crown Affair' : Michael B. Jordan teases thrills in first trailer

The first trailer of The Thomas Crown Affair has been released.

On Wednesday, the trailer, starring Michael B. Jordan, featured Thomas Crown, a wealthy man who grows bored with his elite lifestyle and decides to embark on a thrilling adventure.

The trailer begins on a mysterious note, with Thomas Crown standing on a museum staircase as his voice echoes in the background, saying, “I’ve been taking risks my entire life.” He further mentioned, “But last night, it was different. I felt alive”.

The Hollywood actor has mentioned in one of his interviews, “I didn’t want a reboot. I wanted a reimagination. The first two films were about rich white guys stealing for fun. That doesn’t land today. Ours is more personal. The stakes are higher. Still got the fashion, romance.”

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Alongside Michael B. Jordan, the film also featured a star-studded cast like Adria Arjona as the lead insurance investigator. The cast further includes Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbæk, and Aiysha Hart in unrevealed roles. It is pertinent to mention that action thriller The Thomas Crown will hit cinemas through Amazon MGM Studios on Friday, March 5, 2027.

For those unaware, the film is a remake of the 1968 classic. Michael himself directed this film and worked as the lead actor and producer as well.