Those seeking attention via controversy don’t bother me: Asim Azhar

Asim Azhar, who recently teased his debut album on Instagram, says people who ‘seek attention’ with controversy don’t bother him and that his music remains his priority.

The Jo Tu Na Mila singer shared his feelings in the comments section of his latest post that features a snippet from his first single. “I always want to be recognised with my work and that’s what I’ll always try to do,” he wrote.

“Nothing is more important than my work for me, no matter what lengths people go to and try to get attention by creating controversy,” said ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

“We are getting your love for our work and this is what we are here for.”

READ: MERUB ALI IN FIRST ROW AS ASIM AZHAR PERFORMS IN CONCERT

“With that being said, we have put in a lot of hard work, blood & sweat in this & I really really really hope you all enjoy it as much. Love you!”

After Hania Aamir’s attendance in his concert in Karachi, fans are speculating that Azhar’s comment regarding controversy was a response to his ex.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!